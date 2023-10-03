Cindy Lamoureux holds onto seat for Manitoba Liberals

Cindy Lamoureux has held onto her seat for the Manitoba Liberals.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Lamoureux the winner of the Tyndall Park constituency with 55.4 per cent of the vote with 12 of 13 polls reporting.

Lamoureux finished ahead of the NDP’s Kelly Legaspi, Chris Santos with the Progressive Conservatives.

Lamoureux’s win is the first seat for the Liberals in this election.