Winnipeg

    • Cindy Lamoureux holds onto seat for Manitoba Liberals

    Cindy Lamoureux

    Cindy Lamoureux has held onto her seat for the Manitoba Liberals.

    The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Lamoureux the winner of the Tyndall Park constituency with 55.4 per cent of the vote with 12 of 13 polls reporting.

    Lamoureux finished ahead of the NDP’s Kelly Legaspi, Chris Santos with the Progressive Conservatives.

    Lamoureux’s win is the first seat for the Liberals in this election.

    A look back at election day in Manitoba

    Manitobans have cast their vote in a historic election. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win, making NDP Leader and Premier-elect Wab Kinew the first First Nations premier in the province. Take a look at the election night in Manitoba.

