City of Winnipeg lights up its 50-foot Christmas tree
Mayor Brian Bowman at the Christmas tree lighting event. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -
With Christmas coming up in just over a month, the City of Winnipeg lit up its 50-foot Christmas tree for the first time this holiday season.
On Thursday, city officials flipped on the lights during a celebration in front of Winnipeg City Hall.
The artificial tree was initially installed in 2019; however, it’s gotten even bigger this year with a 22-foot extension. This brings the tree to a whopping 50 feet tall.
The tree is adorned with more than 8,000 decorations and 64,000 lights.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 9 AM
LIVE AT 9 AM | Manitoba to make announcement on winter overnight warming spaces
-
-
-
-
-
-