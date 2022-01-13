City of Winnipeg sticks with full 10-day self-isolation requirement

Though the province has lowered the self-isolation requirements for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Winnipeg says it will be sticking with the full 10 days.

On Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg confirmed it will continue to require employees who test positive for COVID-19 to remain out of the workplace for a full 10 days after the start of symptoms, or following a positive test if asymptomatic.

"At this time, we do not want to run the risk of bringing employees back into the workplace if they are still sick or potentially contagious," a spokesperson for the city told CTV News Winnipeg in an email.

"With COVID-19 cases increasing in Winnipeg, it is important for our employees who are sick to not come into the workplace. This will help to ensure the health and safety of employees and the residents we serve."

Employees that have tested positive will need to be symptom-free for at least 24 hours before heading back to work.

The Province of Manitoba reduced the self-isolation requirement from 10 days to five days at the start of the year, though it remains 10 days for the unvaccinated.

READ MORE: Manitoba reducing isolation requirements for people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the new year

At the time, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said public health had looked at the data and felt the change would balance reducing the spread of the virus while making sure critical services can still operate.

The City of Winnipeg said it will be monitoring what impact absences are having and will let employees know if its self-isolation requirement changes.