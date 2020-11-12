WINNIPEG -- City and police officials have again decided on the Old Exhibition Grounds as the best choice for the new North District Police Station.

In 2018 the police service backed away from the site over community concerns it would impact the North Nomads football club and other recreation space on the property.

After an exhaustive search for private and public options, a new report to the Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee recommends the new station be built at the Old Exhibition Grounds describing it as the feasible choice.

The report said the station would be built at 80 Sinclair Street with a “revised” design to reduce the footprint.

“The revised, optimized site design addresses concerns that were expressed through community consultation by allowing the existing community sports fields to remain in place," the report said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $25.7 million, including $2.3 million of additional borrowing.

The report said a city-owned building at 100 Sinclair St., which currently houses the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre offices, would be demolished.

The plan has the organization’s administrative staff relocate to the Old Ex building where its programs are being run now.