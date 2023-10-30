City tallying up more costs of landfill blockades

The city is tallying up further costs caused by several blockades at Brady Landfill.

In a report to the city's finance committee, the water and waste department is asking to top up its 2023 operating budget by up to $406,000.

This over-spending, according to the report, was due to several blockade protests at the Brady Landfill.

The calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill have been growing ever since police announced they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were somewhere inside.

The two First Nations women are among four victims of an alleged serial killer. The remains of Rebecca Contois were found at the Brady Landfill, and police have yet to find the remains of a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

The first blockade happened in early December 2022 and lasted for weeks.

Protesters shut down the main road into the landfill after Winnipeg police said they would not be searching the landfill to recover the remains.

Several other blockades would be set up throughout the year, as protesters called on all levels of government to begin a search of the landfills to no avail.

In July, after the main road was shut down for more than a week by protesters, the court ordered a temporary injunction which prohibited further blockades.

Most recently, a blockade was set up outside the landfill in September.

READ MORE: 'We're going to be here': Landfill blockade removed, but protesters will still make their voices heard

The city said during these blockades, waste disposal was diverted to two privately owned landfills including the Prairie Green Landfill and the Mid Canada Landfill in Ill Des Chenes. As a result, the city spent more on tipping fees at these two landfills and lost revenue generated by the tipping fees at the Brady Landfill.

Protesters at the landfill, who have set up a camp on the land outside the landfill, have said they will remain until a search of the landfill is done. That may now be on the horizon.

Last week, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew met with Indigenous leaders and members of the victims' families. He has promised his provincial government will search the landfill.

City council also voted last week to formally request the federal and provincial governments fund a search of the Prairie Green Landfill.