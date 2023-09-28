'We’re going to be here': Landfill blockade removed, but protesters will still make their voices heard

A blockade set up Wednesday evening leading to the Brady Landfill came down on Thursday, but the protesters who put it up say they will be back if they need to be.

It was the latest blockade to be on the road after a weeks-long demonstration in July, which ended with a temporary court injunction being granted to remove it.

Protesters have been calling on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two women who are believed to be there – Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

This time around, protesters said the blockade was in response to the number of comments and campaign ads by the Progressive Conservatives, who have said they will not search the landfill if they form government after the Oct. 3 election.

“We want to remind the government why we’re here still and why we continue to be here and we plan on going nowhere,” said Tre Delaronde, a First Nation Indigenous Warrior. “We set up the blockade in response to Heather Stefanson’s disrespectful ads.”

Those ads have said the party plans to “Stand Firm” on not searching the landfill.

Stefanson has previously cited health and safety concerns that were mentioned in a feasibility study for a potential search.

The protesters say, even though the blockade has moved off the road, their voices will continue to grow louder.

“It’s about acknowledging, recognizing and respecting our common humanity,” said John Gonzalez, one of the protesters at the landfill. “To say that we’re going to search these landfills, that we’re going to try and bring closure to these families.”

The city said garbage services weren’t impacted during the closure and Winnipeg police said it was aware of the situation and had been in touch with demonstrators.

Gonzalez said, no matter what happens during the election people will continue to express themselves on the matter.

“Oct. 3 comes and goes, even if someone promised to do it and it’s not done, we’re going to be here.”

Both the NDP and Liberals have voiced their support for searching the Prairie Green Landfill. The feasibility study suggested it would take three years and cost around $184 million.