City unveils new design for Henderson Highway improvement project, asking for feedback

Winnipeggers are being asked to review and comment on a new design of north Henderson Highway.

The design is for the Henderson Highway North Improvements Project, which started in 2021. The goal of the project – which stretches from Gilmore Avenue to the north city limit at Glenway Avenue – is to improve safety, traffic flow and livability.

The new design highlights where the city could install bike paths, sidewalks, multi-use paths, cycling and pedestrian crossing points and new signalized intersections.

It also includes proposed transit stops, sitting areas and locations for tree planting and naturalized landscapes.

The design also shows a plan to replace the Bunn's Creek crossing and provide better access for vehicles turning on and off of Henderson.

"The recommended design builds upon what was previously presented for feedback and is based on technical analysis, traffic studies, and what we heard in Phase 2 engagement," the city said in a news release.

The next round of engagement is to find out if Winnipeggers think the design will improve all aspects of the area.

Winnipeggers can provide feedback through a survey online, which is open until the end of the month. People can also attend a public open house on May 17 at Bronx Park Community Centre between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.