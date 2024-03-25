Classes cancelled at U of W due to service outage caused by 'cyber incident'

Classes are cancelled at the University of Winnipeg on Monday, including the collegiate, due to a service outage.

The U of W announced the cancellation on its website, saying this includes any tests or exams planned for Monday.

The university notes that its technology sector team is working to restore service; however, key services, including Wi-Fi, are not available. Staff members who need internet services for their work should work from home on Monday.

The university is also working to restore other services, including Web Advisor, Nexus and Colleague.

Updates on the situation will be made available on the UW Safe App.

In a statement to CTV News, the university said the outage was discovered on Sunday and was caused by a "cyber incident."

"Upon discovering the incident, the University took immediate steps to secure its network, which included making a variety of services unavailable. We are now in the process of restoring the interrupted services, investigating the incident, and better understanding its impact," a spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson added they are still in the early stages of the investigation of the incident.

A post on the university's website says classes will resume Tuesday.