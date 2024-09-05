Clear Lake zebra mussels containment curtain dislodges

A method of containing zebra mussels in a Manitoba lake has come apart.

A containment curtain aimed at preventing the spread of zebra mussels in Clear Lake was installed in Boat Cove in July.

Parks Canada confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that last month wind and wave action pushed the containment curtain out of place.

"Pieces of the curtain were assessed," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The curtain did not remain anchored to the lake bed as expected, and some sections became disconnected from each other."

Parks Canada said the issue is being investigated, and they're working with the contractor who made the containment curtain to find a solution.

The federal government has banned personal watercraft from the lake due to the presence of zebra mussels, which were first detected in November 2023. Zebra mussels spread by attaching to boats.