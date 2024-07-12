Collaros looks to ignite Winnipeg's passing game in return to Blue Bombers' lineup

WINNIPEG -

Zach Collaros would like to show the other side of the Blue Bombers' offence.

When Winnipeg (1-4) hosts the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, he wants to be part of a productive passing game.

"I'm the quarterback, so I would love to drop back and throw every play," Collaros said with a laugh Thursday.

"There's always a different complexion a game takes on as you get into it, so we'll see how that goes (Friday). Obviously, you want to be aggressive when you can and when there's a play to be made, make the play."

Collaros, who hasn't thrown a touchdown pass this season, said he's excited for the upcoming match.

The veteran is back at the controls after a thorax injury forced him to miss Winnipeg's first win of the season last week against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Backup Chris Streveler stepped in and pounded the ball along the ground with running back Brady Oliveira for a combined 208 rushing yards in the 25-16 victory.

Winnipeg's offence has to do a better job of stringing plays together and finishing drives, Collaros said.

"I thought we took a good step forward last week," he said. "We played extremely physical upfront. Brady as well, and, obviously, Chris doing a great job of that, and the receivers, too."

Winnipeg sits at the bottom of the CFL for average passing yards per game (218.6).

Streveler tossed the team's only TD pass to Drew Wolitarsky in Calgary's 21-19 overtime win over the Blue Bombers on June 29. Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes sailed through a 52-yard walk-off field goal.

Injuries have made Bombers receiver Nic Demski a busy target recently. Kenny Lawler isn't quite ready to return from a broken arm and Dalton Schoen is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"We've got good schemes for both run or pass," said Demski, who has 21 catches for 254 yards. "Obviously, as a receiver, I would like to get the passing game going, but whatever gets us that (win)."

Last week's victory was an emotional boost the players needed, he said.

"It was big," Demski said. "I keep kind of referring to getting the monkey off our backs.

"We've got some momentum, but the work doesn't stop there. We know we've got a tough opponent. They got us a couple weeks ago, so we've just got to keep pushing, keep rolling and play physical and fast and get the `W' this week."

The Stampeders had an unhappy ending to their last game.

Calgary was outscored 15-0 in the fourth quarter and allowed the Alouettes to come back for a 30-26 win in Montreal.

"We only had five days off, we had to move on quick," Calgary quarterback Jake Maier said. "It hurt, it stung. We had a long plane ride to think about it. Soon as we got off the plane, it is what it is.

"We're here, we're playing a West (Division) team that we were able to beat at home. Now the tough part is being able to put it together again in their place."

Calgary linebacker Cameron Judge predicts a pumped-up Bombers squad.

"Especially coming off their first win, I'm expecting some extra life with them, trying to get things back on the right track," Judge said. "Oliveira's still playing so the run game will definitely be something to stop as well, regardless of who's at quarterback."

Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson was glad to see Collaros return to the field.

"I know it makes it tougher for us when he's playing well and healthy, but I do respect him a lot as a player," Dickenson said.

"I'm glad he's healthy, but all's fair in love and war. It's war now and we've got to get after whoever the quarterback is, make his job difficult."

CALGARY STAMPEDERS (2-2) AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (1-4)

Friday, Princess Auto Stadium.

CLOSE CALLS: All four of Calgary's games this season and four of Winnipeg's five matches have gone down to the final three minutes. In the last 14 games between the two teams, 12 have been decided in the last three minutes.

AGAINST THE ODDS: The Bombers will start their fourth different defensive end to bookend veteran Willie Jefferson. Rookie Owen Hubert from Norwood, Ont., is slated to make his first start after playing in three games. Hunter was picked by the Bombers in the eighth round of this year's CFL draft -- the second-last player to be selected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.