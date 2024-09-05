Colleen Bready's Forecast: Cooler temperatures prevail

After a very warm first half of the week, temperatures are considerably cooler on Thursday in Winnipeg and across most of southern Manitoba.

Winnipeg’s normal daytime high for this time of year is 21 C. The forecast high for the city today is just 18 C. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 28.8 C.

Brandon and regions further into the southwest corner of the province including Melita, Virden and Boissevain will be a bit warmer today, with highs in the low 20s.

Although there is a low chance of showers with a thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening across the south, today’s conditions across the northwest will be soggier.

Showers are likely across the northwest and north-central areas including Norway House and Thompson.

The bright spot this afternoon is in the northeast where Island Lake, Gillam and Churchill will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud.

Daytime highs across the north will reach the mid teens.

Ahead this evening, as a low pressure disturbance leaves Manitoba, high pressure will move in behind it.

That will bring stable weather conditions on Friday into the weekend.

Summertime heat will return early next week. Environment and Climate Change Canada says heat warnings are likely.