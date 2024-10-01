Colleen Bready’s forecast: Fall has arrived

Talk about a cold front.

After a potent weekend low pressure system brought damaging winds to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba, it finally feels like fall has arrived.

An exceptionally warm September has given way to a much cooler start to October on Tuesday. That said, temperatures are now much closer to normal for this time of year.

Daytime highs across the south will reach the mid to upper teens this afternoon, as clouds build up over the region.

As for those winds, they will still be strong and gusting from the south or southwest, but not the kind of wind that is strong enough to split trees like we saw over the weekend.

In the northern half of the province, areas furthest north will only reach single digit highs, while most regions further south will climb into double digits, but just barely.

Conditions will be mixed this afternoon, with sunshine expected around Norway House and a good chance of showers in Gillam.

But like the south, winds will be strong and gusting, generally from the west.

You have to head east to northwestern Ontario to find the sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens, with strong and gusting west winds.

Looking ahead, daytime highs in Winnipeg and across the south will stay close to normal, in the teens for the rest of the week.

Now that colder air is starting to creep back into northern Manitoba, wet snow is possible in areas furthest north by Wednesday evening.