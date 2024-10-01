Intense winds split trees, down power lines in Winnipeg

Intense winds gusting in southern Manitoba over the weekend caused a flurry of issues throughout the city.

According to data issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Monday night, strong southerly winds in Manitoba gusted 70 to 80 kilometres per hour on Sunday, giving way on Monday to widespread severe westerly winds gusting upwards of 90 kilometres.

Initial reports from ECCC show winds gusting up to 102 kilometres per hour in Victoria Beach, and upwards of 90 kilometres per hour in areas like Dauphin, Brandon, Somerset, Minnedosa, and Berens River.

Miajela Halpert was at her Linden Woods home on Monday when her neighbour came to her door to tell her the tree in front of her home had cracked from the intense gusts.

She called the city to notify them, concerned it could split and endanger passing cars and people. She was told they were inundated with calls.

“They said that somebody would come to assess if it’s dangerous or whatever, they would come within 30 days,” she said.

Within an hour, a small crack in the large tree grew, splitting it in half - part of it landing on the road. No one was hurt.

“Nobody can drive on the street. It’s already down.”

Miajela Halpert surveys a downed tree outside her Foxmeadow Drive home in Winnipeg, Man. on Sept. 30, 2024. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News Winnipeg)

Halpert was not alone.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said they received 326 reports of downed trees from Friday night to Tuesday morning.

Meantime, Manitoba Hydro reported a large number of outages due to wind damage on Monday, including downed lines, poles, and some fires.

The Crown corporation posted on its X page that power was out for about 25,000 customers Monday due to the strong winds.

Power has since been restored in most areas, but hydro said it is still working on smaller outages scattered throughout the province.