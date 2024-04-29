WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: Rain in the forecast for Manitoba

    Share

    Be prepared for unsettled, soggy weather throughout the week in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

    Several centres of low pressure to the south and west of the province are on the move and could bring much needed rain here most days.

    On Monday, a low over Minnesota is heading toward northwestern Ontario. It’s bringing scattered rain and even snow to parts of southern Manitoba and over the border into Ontario.

    There is a good chance some rain falling in Brandon today will move into Winnipeg this afternoon, too.

    Further east, northwestern Ontario may even see snow pellets mixing in with snow and rain.

    Conditions in the north aren’t as active today. Many sunny areas this morning will become cloudier this afternoon.

    While we do need the rain, don’t count on much sunshine over the next few days. One bright spot, though, will be Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

    But more clouds will roll in during the afternoon. Rain is on the way at night, but it could still hold off until after the Winnipeg Whiteout street party.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News