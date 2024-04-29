Colleen Bready's forecast: Rain in the forecast for Manitoba

Be prepared for unsettled, soggy weather throughout the week in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Several centres of low pressure to the south and west of the province are on the move and could bring much needed rain here most days.

On Monday, a low over Minnesota is heading toward northwestern Ontario. It’s bringing scattered rain and even snow to parts of southern Manitoba and over the border into Ontario.

There is a good chance some rain falling in Brandon today will move into Winnipeg this afternoon, too.

Further east, northwestern Ontario may even see snow pellets mixing in with snow and rain.

Conditions in the north aren’t as active today. Many sunny areas this morning will become cloudier this afternoon.

While we do need the rain, don’t count on much sunshine over the next few days. One bright spot, though, will be Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

But more clouds will roll in during the afternoon. Rain is on the way at night, but it could still hold off until after the Winnipeg Whiteout street party.