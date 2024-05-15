‘It’s on a weekly basis’: Motion to deter illegal dumping in low-income areas
Two Winnipeg city councillors want to create a tax credit program to help property owners put up fences around yards where people are illegally dumping waste.
The motion moved by Couns. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) was referred to the city’s executive policy committee.
It asks the public service to estimate the cost of building six-foot fences around a 25-foot-wide lot in low-income areas where illegal dumping is common.
That information would be used for a possible property tax credit program, in a push to avoid the constant need for bylaw enforcement officers to inspect and order clean-ups of affected yards.
Eadie told CTV News Winnipeg he came up with the idea after hearing from several businesses owners in his ward who are having trouble with chronic illegal dumping.
“The victims, they get orders to clean it up. They never cause the garbage. It’s on a weekly basis, pretty well,” he said.
Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) is pictured during a May 15, 2024 interview. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)
Currently, property owners have to pay a fee to have city crews remove illegal waste.
The tax credit would likely only cover a portion of the cost of adding fencing, Eadie said.
EPC will consider the matter at a May 22 meeting.
