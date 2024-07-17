Colleen Bready's forecast: Relief from the heat ending soon

We get a break from the heat for one more day on Wednesday in Winnipeg, the rest of southeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Daytime highs will be higher than yesterday, but will still fall short of normal for mid-July.

Winnipeg’s normal daytime high temperature for this time of year is 26°C. Today, though, we should see a high closer to 23°C with no meaningful humidex value.

The sun will be shining here today and across the southwest where temperatures will be a touch warmer. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-20s.

But areas furthest north in the province are seeing the warmest forecast highs today, with temperatures in the upper 20s expected. The sun will shine across the north, too.

There is some atmospheric instability in the north this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected.

If you relish hotter summer temperatures, they return on Thursday.

Daytime highs shoot back up into the upper 20s in Winnipeg before climbing even higher on the weekend.