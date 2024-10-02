Colleen Bready's Forecast: Showers arrive in southern Manitoba

A few showers have popped up across southern Manitoba on Wednesday, courtesy of an unsettled airmass over the region.

For the most part, though, showers will move out by early this afternoon as they make their way furthest across northwestern Ontario for a few hours.

The sky should brighten up to a mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg and across the south today, but northwest winds will strengthen, too. Not enough to cause the damage we saw earlier this week, but enough to notice.

Despite the direction of the wind, daytime highs are still expected to climb slightly above normal into the mid to upper teens. Those soaring September highs in the upper 20s and low 30s are behind us now.

Things have also changed quickly across the northern half of the province, too.

Just like Winnipeg, Thompson and Norway House just experienced the warmest September on record. Churchill just missed the same record by the slimmest of margins.

Cut to this afternoon and communities furthest north including Tadoule Lake will see snow. Meanwhile, flurries could fly in Lynn Lake and Thompson this afternoon and in Gillam by this evening.

Sunshine will return to Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

Showers are still possible on Saturday in the city, although the chance is dropping – but not enough to rule out.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice fall day to round out the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud and a warm high in the upper teens.