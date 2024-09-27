Colleen Bready's Forecast: Soak up the warm weather

Sunshine and soaring temperatures continue on Friday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

That said, temperatures won’t soar quite as high today as they did on Wednesday and Thursday, but still several degrees above normal for late September.

Daytime highs across the south should reach between 23 C and 25 C.

The other noticeable difference today will be significantly lighter winds than yesterday, now that the warm sector sitting over the south on Thursday has moved on.

The same sunny and warm conditions here spread east today across northwestern Ontario, too.

In northern Manitoba, there is a much greater range in temperatures today from low to mid-teens for most areas, to unseasonably warm highs in the low 20s in Flin Flon and The Pas.

As we head into this late September weekend, you would think we must surely be returning to cooler temperatures, but that’s not the case.

Saturday’s high is forecast to reach the mid-20s in Winnipeg before skyrocketing into the upper 20s on Sunday. Both days will be sunny, too.

By Monday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, temperatures will still be warm, but will begin to fall.

By Tuesday, look for daytime highs to be right on track for the beginning of October, in the lower teens.