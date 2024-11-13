WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Colleen Bready’s forecast: Sunshine returns to the south

After some midday light drizzle over Winnipeg, some sunshine will return on Wednesday afternoon to the city.

Sunshine in the southwest this morning will continue this afternoon.

A departing low much further north is to largely to thank. It’s also paving the way for a sunny afternoon across most of northern Manitoba today, too.

However, it’s a very different weather story this afternoon in northwestern Ontario.

No sunshine there. Instead, showers and snow. Drizzle is possible, too. These various forms of precipitation will gradually come to an end across the region over the course of this evening.

Ahead tonight, fog is expected to develop overnight across southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Fog could continue into Thursday morning’s commute, so be prepared for the possibility of low visibility.

A new low pressure system will enter central Manitoba on Thursday and continue on Friday.

