Colorado low could bring up to 30 cm to southern Manitoba

Parts of Manitoba were hit with heavy snow on Feb. 10, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) Parts of Manitoba were hit with heavy snow on Feb. 10, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former FTX CEO defrauded crypto investors, SEC alleges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency platform FTX, orchestrated a years-long fraud by diverting investors' funds to his private hedge fund and using them to make venture investments, lavish real estate purchases and large political donations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Tuesday in a complaint.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island