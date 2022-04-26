Concerns of another Colorado low loom over southern Manitoba
Much of southern Manitoba is dealing with overland flooding and high water warnings. The province says the Red River continues to rise, a situation only made worse by last weekend’s storm.
Pumps are running around the clock in St. John Baptiste. Justin Heinrichs, who was working in town, had to stop to take in just how high the water is, noting he hasn’t seen it this high in a while.
"Not in a long time. We own property in Emerson actually and it’s usually right up to the cabin," he said.
The flooding has closed more than a dozen rural roads in the RM of Montcalm, which spans from the U.S. border to Morris. While the reeve calls the situation “nuisance flooding” right now, more rain is likely on the way.
Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said most models show the bulk of the precipitation associated with the system falling to the south of Manitoba, in North Dakota and South Dakota.
Environment Canada is forecasting another Colorado low to hit Manitoba early Friday morning.
It could prove to be a problem, as one flood expert says 85 per cent of the Red River’s water comes from southern basins.
"There’s no dam at the border, so we take what we receive," said Jay Doering, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Manitoba. "It passes through Pembina and then arrives in Emerson and depending on the magnitude of those flows, we can determine whether or not the Red River is going to be beyond its bank capacity."
With the impending storm potentially bringing several millimetres of rain, Doering said the rivers will likely overflow.
"Whether you take the lower-case scenario for this situation, which would be like a 2019 flood… either way the Red River will leave its banks and so will the Assiniboine River in Brandon."
It is a worrying thought for people like Heinrichs.
"I got a lot of family out there that is concerned and everyone has been backed up," he said. "Yeah, I would say I’m concerned."
The province said it is keeping a close eye on flooding, saying it is watching to see if Highway 75 near the border needs to be closed.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Voice of Barney reflects on the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere
The dinosaur from our imagination is marking a Jurassic milestone this month, celebrating 30 years since the airing of the first episode of 'Barney & Friends.'
Canada donates equivalent of over 100M doses to COVAX, inching closer to 2022 target
Canada has donated the equivalent of more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, the vaccine sharing alliance, as international groups call for distribution help.
Regina
-
'There’s people dying': Woman in need of surgery and transplant meets with legislators
Terry Rebalkin has been a frequent visitor to the emergency ward as she awaits thyroid surgery and a kidney transplant.
-
Regina man wants government to change SGI legislation following head-on collision
A Regina man wants the government to change SGI legislation in order to receive pain and suffering compensation after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash nearly four years ago.
-
'An apology on our own treaty land': FSIN calls for Pope to visit Sask. residential schools
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) called on the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) to arrange for the July 2022 Papal visit to include one of the Saskatchewan residential school grave sites, in a news release Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym
The case of the woman accused of setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Centre in Prince Albert has yet to enter a plea in provincial court.
-
Sask. cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Cambrian College students show youth how to stand up for social justice
Three students at Cambrian College are leading an initiative called Stand Up for Social Justice.
-
Waterline maintenance underway in the Sault
Sault Ste. Marie’s public utility is conducting its annual maintenance of city water mains.
-
As prices soar, those living on social assistance in Sudbury struggle to get by
With the cost of living skyrocketing, the Ontario Green Party is promising to double the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) benefits.
Edmonton
-
Pigeon Lake teen stabbed in school library over $10 dispute, his mom says
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the library of his school south of Edmonton was attacked over a $10 dispute, his mother tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A 78-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
-
Alberta, future home of Canada's hydrogen economy, hopes government
Premier Jason Kenney pitched Alberta as the future home of the hydrogen economy Tuesday at an energy event in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
World’s once 'oldest drag queen performer' selling costume collection in Toronto
One of Canada oldest and most well known drag queens is putting his special collection of gowns, costumes and jewelry up for sale this weekend.
-
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
Calgary
-
Tax relief or transit improvements? Calgarians and councillors have ideas for city's surplus
The City of Calgary has an extra $147 million and council will decide what to do with it.
-
Here's how sports-betting ads have become part of watching sports in Canada
Numerous governments have opened up online single-event sports betting in recent years and those websites are betting their ad campaigns will draw in more customers, which has some addictions experts concerned.
-
Child struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary
A child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' organizer pledges peaceful demonstration but won't speak to controversial guest
The organizer of the coming 'Rolling Thunder' bike convoy to Ottawa is promising a peaceful event this weekend, but he distanced himself from a controversial guest speaker.
-
Ottawa Bylaw prepared to crack down on violations during 'Rolling Thunder' event
The city of Ottawa says there will be no opportunity for entrenchment in the downtown core during the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle rally.
-
No date for opening western LRT Stage 2 extension
The city of Ottawa says labour and supply chain issues are putting pressure on finishing the western extension of Stage 2 LRT on time.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Kitchener
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges
London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Vancouver
-
Modelling group stymied by B.C. data issues as experts warn of COVID-19 hospital crunch
As a growing number of British Columbians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the stream of pandemic data from the government has dried up to the point that some of the most trusted analysts in the province say they'll need to largely give up their work.
-
Haida Gwaii residents and businesses furious after BC Ferries cancels service for a week
The abrupt cancellation of ferry service between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert has left people stranded on either side – and grocery stores low on some supplies.
-
Vancouver Island
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flight
The U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
'The best little lady': Beacon Hill Children's Farm says goodbye to 30-year-old miniature horse
Staff are mourning the loss of a beloved miniature horse at Beacon Hill Children's Farm.
-
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.