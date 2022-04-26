Concerns of another Colorado low loom over southern Manitoba

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.

Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed

Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.

