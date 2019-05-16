The Pallister government is making changes to Winnipeg’s health-care overhaul.

Based on a recent review of the plan, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the current timeline is "problematic."

Concordia Hospital is still set to lose its emergency room in four to six weeks, but instead of turning Concordia into a walk-in clinic it will become a full urgent care centre.

"The significant increase in the number of patients both presenting and requiring admission to hospitals throughout Winnipeg warrant a more robust model of care," said Friesen

The ER at Seven Oaks is still on track to close in September, with the hospital transforming into an urgent care facility.

But the province says all future changes are put on hold for at least six months to stabilize the system.