Consultations on future of deadly Manitoba crash intersection coming soon: province

Public consultations on the future look of an intersection where a deadly bus crash occurred in Manitoba are expected to get underway soon.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba government said the consultations for the intersection of Highway 5 and the Trans-Canada Highway will likely start before July 1, and be finished in the fall.

The consultations will include local residents, municipal government and trucking companies.

A crash involving a semi and a bus carrying seniors to a Carberry casino took place at the intersection on June 15, 2023, killing 17 people.

Options floated for the intersection already include creating a roundabout, widening the median to provide a safe space for vehicles to stop while crossing the highway, or a restricted crossing U-turn or RCUT.

The RCUT would not allow vehicles to cross the highway directly; rather they would have to turn onto the highway and then use a U-turn lane.

A fourth option could potentially come out of discussions, the spokesperson said.

A decision on the final design option and layout is expected in early 2025, with construction finished in 2026.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger