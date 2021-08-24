WINNIPEG -- The anti-masker known as Chris Sky was arrested at a rally in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said Christopher Saccoccia, otherwise known as Chris Sky, was arrested at an anti-mask rally in the area of Portage and St. Mary avenues on a warrant obtained by Manitoba Justice.

Police said the warrant was issued after the accused failed to self-isolate when entering Manitoba in January of 2021, and for breaking gathering orders at an outdoor public place in April 2021.

Police said the Public Safety Investigation Unit of Manitoba submitted Saccoccia for an arrest warrant, which was endorsed and issued in May.

Officers said Saccoccia, 38, was released after a bail hearing on a release order.

His arrest comes after Sky took to Instagram to promote the 'Vaxxed or Unvaxxed' march in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday, saying, “if the police want to come get me, come get me."

This is the latest in a string of arrests for Saccoccia.

He was arrested by Thunder Bay police in April after he spoke at a rally in the city with hundreds of people in attendance, which police said violated Ontario’s public health orders at the time.

Toronto Police Services said they too arrested Saccoccia in May. Saccoccia was charged with three counts of uttering death threats, one count of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.