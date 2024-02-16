Controversial proposed sand mining project blocked by Manitoba government

The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the Premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.

The province said in a news release it decided not to issue an environmental license for the Vivian sand extraction project proposed by Sio Silica in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.

“After taking the time and doing our due diligence, our government has come to the decision that the risks of this proposal outweigh any potential benefits,” Premier Wab Kinew said in the news release.

The province’s Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt said the decision was made based on information provided by experts, including a report done by the Clean Environment Commission, as well as consultation with impacted communities and First Nations.

The CEC report identified several serious environmental concerns about the project, which would have extracted sand through aquifers that provide drinking water to 100,00 Manitobans.

“We have a responsibility to ensure we are not endangering Manitobans’ drinking water,” Schmidt said in the news release. “This proposal failed to adequately consider long-term impacts including potential aquifer collapse. That’s why we made the decision to not issue a license for the Vivian sand extraction project.”

The CEC also heard from hundreds of Manitobans voicing their opposition to the project, local leaders, scientists and environmental advocacy groups, the minister said.

