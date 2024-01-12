Manitoba NDP call for ethics probe into alleged attempt to rush silica sand mine approval

The Manitoba NDP is asking the province’s ethics commissioner to investigate two members of the Progressive Conservative Party over allegations they tried to push through a major mining project after losing the 2023 election.

Mike Moyes, the NDP Caucus Chair, said he has filed formal complaints against PC Leader Heather Stefanson and PC MLA Jeff Wharton. He alleges they tried to violate the caretaker convention and approve the Sio Silica sand mine project in southeastern Manitoba.

The Sio Silica project has prompted heavy debate, with some in the community concerned about its potential impact on the water quality in the region.

“During the transition period after the election, outgoing PC ministers attempted to use their office to improperly push through approval of the Sio Silica mining project,” said Moyes in a news release.

Former Families Minister Rochelle Squires and former Environment Minister Kevin Klein both claim they received a call. The PCs had lost the provincial election and the new NDP government was set to be sworn in in a matter of days.

They say Wharton – the minister of economic development, investment and trade at the time – asked them to approve a licence for the project. Klein and Squires both refused the request.

Klein previously told CTV News he informed Stefanson about the call.

Last month, CTV News asked the PC Caucus about the decision, but they would not confirm that Stefanson was aware of the situation. A spokesperson for Stefanson told CTV News the former premier respected due process in the transition phase.

Wharton said no licensing decision was granted on the project during the transition between governments.

In a statement to CTV News, a PC spokesperson said the MLAs in question will fully cooperate with any potential investigation by the ethics commissioner.

"No significant policy or political decisions were made following the election and were instead left for the incoming NDP government to consider," the spokesperson said in the statement.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger