Convicted sex offender charged following U of M dorm attack

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.

Police tell CTV News officers responded to a “suspicious call” from a restaurant along the south strip of Pembina Highway around 11 p.m. Friday. The call came from a member of the public who saw the earlier advisory and phoned police regarding a man outside the restaurant who reportedly matched the suspect’s description.

The suspect was arrested in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

Investigators determined the man entered the student residence building on Dafoe Road early Friday morning, before breaking into the woman’s dorm room. It was there the woman told police the man assaulted her.

Garry Edwards Jr., 46, was charged with several offences, including three counts of breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent, sexual assault, robbery, and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Police also thanked the public, the media and the University of Manitoba for their help in locating and identifying the suspect involved in the incident.

Edwards was detained in custody.

The University of Manitoba shared a statement Saturday afternoon acknowledging the arrest. It also re-emphasized the additional security measures that were put in place following the incident, including an increased security presence and personnel, as well as routine checks of all residence entrances and exits.

Convicted sex offender

According to the province’s justice department, Edwards is a convicted sex offender.

The 46-year-old has been released from custody twice in the last year – once in May 2024 after serving a sentence for one count of being unlawfully at large. Prior to that offence, Edwards was released in November 2023 after serving 12 years.

Edwards has a lengthy criminal record, which includes convictions for sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery, breaking and entering to commit theft, theft, assault and numerous breaches of recognizance.

According to the province, his previous convictions came from separate sexual assault incidents occurring on the same day in April 2012, which saw Edwards attack two random women within hours of each other.

At the time of his release in May, Edwards was subject to conditions that included living at a location approved by the Correctional Service of Canada; not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs; immediately report all relationships and friendships with women and girls to Edwards’ parole supervisor; and not to contact victims or their families. He was also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Due to his history of violent and sexual offences, Edwards was considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner against women and girls.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick