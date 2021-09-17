Convoy of trucks to cause delays on Perimeter Highway Saturday: RCMP

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TRUTH TRACKER

TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?

Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island