Convoy of trucks to cause delays on Perimeter Highway Saturday: RCMP

Winnipeggers might face some delays when driving on the Perimeter Highway Saturday.

RCMP is letting commuters know that a convoy of 65-100 trucks will be driving counterclockwise around the Perimeter from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The convoy is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a fundraiser and awareness campaign for Special Olympics Manitoba.

RCMP said officers, along with the Winnipeg Police Service, will be assisting at intersections.

