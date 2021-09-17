Convoy of trucks to cause delays on Perimeter Highway Saturday: RCMP
Winnipeggers might face some delays when driving on the Perimeter Highway Saturday.
RCMP is letting commuters know that a convoy of 65-100 trucks will be driving counterclockwise around the Perimeter from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The convoy is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a fundraiser and awareness campaign for Special Olympics Manitoba.
RCMP said officers, along with the Winnipeg Police Service, will be assisting at intersections.
Last in the polls and amid climate crisis, Green Party leader defends record ahead of final election sprint
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is defending her party's performance in the federal election campaign, with the party trailing in national support polling despite climate change being one of the top issues for voters, in a sit-down interview with CTV National News.
Afghan journalist on his escape from Kabul and waiting to come to Canada
An Afghan journalist, who is now in Qatar, is telling the story of his escape from Afghanistan and his expectations for his life once he reunites with family in Canada.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
Afghan interpreter reunited with family on Canadian soil
An Afghan interpreter has been reunited with her family in Canada after they were able to board one of the last evacuation flights out of Kabul.
Real estate heir Robert Durst, a three-time suspect, is convicted of murder in L.A.
A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.
-
Proof of vaccination QR code causing concerns for aging Sask. population
As the province prepares to roll out proof of vaccination, some are concerned that the aging portion of Saskatchewan’s population may not be able to easily adapt to the QR code that is planned on being used.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Regina
-
-
Regina vaccine clinic, rapid testing site dealing with influx of people following COVID-19 announcement
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic and a rapid testing site are dealing with a large amount of people, following Thursday’s announcement from the provincial government on plans to implement a proof of vaccination or a negative test policy.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
Calgary
-
Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools
In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is 'frustrated' by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.
-
Albertans rush to get their shots following vaccine restriction announcement
Alberta's effort in fighting COVID-19 has been given a shot to the arm thanks to a big day of vaccination.
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
Edmonton
-
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term "triage" may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Police searching for man believed to be violent after two women sexually assaulted in Toronto
Police believe the 25-year-old to be violent and advises the public not to approach him if located.
-
Three people seriously injured in shooting in Mississauga
Three people were seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
McGill University to require vaccine passport for libraries, but many still want it to be mandatory for classes
“The logic of it makes no sense. If you're going to do it in a library, why are you not doing it in a classroom?” said Richard Gold, a McGill University law professor.
-
Montreal hospital shuts down two operating rooms due to spike in ICU patients with COVID-19
In a statement to CTV News, the Lakeshore Hospital confirmed that two its operating rooms have had to shut down “in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.”
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
SIU concludes Ottawa police officers won't face charges after police pursuit ends before east end crash
The Special Investigations Unit concluded the police pursuit was called off "well before" the suspect driver ran a red light and collided with the woman's vehicle.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Student union at Nipissing University launches safety tips for university students partying off campus
With recent sexual assault allegations at Western University, the Nipissing University Student Union is sharing safe partying tips on its social media platforms to offer advice to students.
-
Cycling event to remember Const. Marc Hovingh
Almost 10 months to the day that Const. Marc was killed, family, friends and even strangers will cycle both on Manitoulin Island and virtually Saturday.
-
Sault hiring more paramedics as calls for service spike
Sault Ste. Marie's social services board has approved a plan to hire 10 new paramedics. The move is in response to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the city's paramedic services in recent months.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases is pushing New Brunswick's health-care system to the limit
New Brunswick's jump in COVID-19 cases has overloaded the health-care system this week.
-
Sexual assault victim involving a Sydney fast food restaurant speaks out
A supervisor at a Wendy's restaurant in Sydney, N.S., has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
-
Male found in Kitchener apartment building lobby with serious injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a man was found with injuries in a Kitchener apartment building lobby.
-
'It just feels fantastic': Ribfest and Craft Beer Show excited to be back in Kitchener
The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is welcoming guests at Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
-
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
-
Who is to blame for aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park?
It’s now been two weeks since the Vancouver Park Board and provincial officials erected a bright orange fence around Stanley Park to try and deal with aggressive coyotes.
Vancouver Island
-
Weekend storm expected to bring overnight winds and more rain
Technically, it’s still summer, but Friday felt like winter. The rain fell hard on Southern Vancouver Island, where total precipitation was expected to be in the 35-millimetre range through the evening.
-
Greater Victoria nurses rally at premier's Langford office demanding end to staffing shortage
Almost 200 nurses rallied at Premier John Horgan’s constituency office Friday to demand an end to the chronic nursing shortage in B.C. hospitals and patient care facilities.
-
Vancouver Island breaks record with 102 new COVID-19 cases added in 24 hours
There are now 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.