Corydon carjacking leads Winnipeg police on high-speed chase

A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after an overnight carjacking and high-speed police chase in the south central part of the city.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it began around 8:36 p.m. Thursday evening, when a 23-year-old man was exiting a vehicle in the 500 block of Corydon Avenue.

Police say a male suspect with his face partially concealed approached the victim brandishing a handgun. The suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle and the victim’s personal property. Police say a physical struggle ensued, during which the gun was fired, narrowly missing the victim and hitting the vehicle. The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle, and the victim called police.

A few hours later, around 12:25 a.m. Friday, WPS general patrol officers spotted the stolen car near the corner of Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but say it sped off at high speed, disregarding the rules of the road and endangering the general public.

With the help with additional units and police chopper Air1, officers tracked the stolen vehicle to a parking lot in the 700 block of Watt Street. The suspect was arrested after the 20-minute pursuit with no one injured.

During the arrest, police seized a folding knife and approximately 37 grams of cocaine worth about $1,500. The gun was not recovered.

Investigator say the suspect and the victim were not previously known to one another.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges, which must be proven in court.

He remains behind bars.