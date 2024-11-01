Cost to open Portage and Main rises $8M

The cost to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians is rising.

A new report at Winnipeg City Hall says the total budget is now $21.2 million, an $8 million jump.

The report says only one company bid on the contract. It says the cost overrun is due to the “unique” nature of the project, the rushed timeline to get it done, as well as “market conditions.”

The city wants the intersection open to coincide with major changes to transit routes starting in July of next year.

The report says if approved, the additional funding will come from street and sidewalk renewal budgets.

The Public Works Committee is set to vote on the new costs next week.