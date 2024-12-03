Counterweight on The Forks rail bridge coming down

The concrete counterweight above the rail bridge at The Forks is coming down beginning on Tuesday.

According to The Forks, this is the first step in the long-term bridge repair work and will help to determine what happens next.

During construction, Winnipeggers are asked to use alternate routes at The Forks.

The concrete on the counterweight will not go back up. The Forks will work with artist Mike Valcourt to recreate his mural that adorned the counterweight. The new mural will be inside The Forks market.

“We want this open as much as anybody else, and this is the first step in what’s going to be a long and expensive bridge repair project,” said Zach Peters, communications and marketing manager at The Forks.

The Forks noted it prioritizing getting the bridge reopened as it is an important connector to Niizhoziibean and serves as an active transportation route at the site.

The rail bridge has been closed since June 2023. There is no official timeline for reopening.