Court appearance adjourned for Manitoba man charged with killing 5 family members
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to appear in court Monday to request a mental health assessment.
Ryan Manoakeesick has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater; their three children, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick; and Clearwater's niece Myah-Lee Gratton.
A representative for the law firm representing Manoakeesick told a justice of the peace that the accused would be requesting an assessment to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.
Manoakeesick was convicted of mischief in 2019, and a sentencing hearing heard he struggled with methamphetamine addiction and had anxiety and depression as well as other mental health issues.
Police discovered the bodies of the family members earlier this month at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, Man., a town of 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.
Mourners gathered this week at a funeral to remember the victims -- the youngest two months old.
An online obituary says Clearwater will be remembered as a woman who loved her children and enjoyed taking them on walks.
Gratton's mother, Juliette Hastings, has described her 17-year-old daughter as a caring person with a big heart. The teen had been staying with the family since last spring.
Manoakeesick has been remanded in custody since his arrest. A prosecutor told court the Crown would be opposing any bail applications.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
Senior with dementia loses $600K to repeated grandparent scams
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
A Second World War bomb prompted an evacuation in England before being taken to sea to be blown up
An unexploded Second World War bomb will be transported Friday through the southwestern English port city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea, prompting one of the largest evacuations in the United Kingdom since the war.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to pull extracurricular activities following latest job action announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Sask. company fined $50,000 after worker knocked to ground by bull
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.
-
Excitement fills the air as TeleMiracle 48 draws near
The lights are up, the stage is built and soon the phones will be ringing for the 48th installment of the Kinsmen TeleMiracle.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to pull extracurricular activities following latest job action announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
Alberta woman arrested following grandparent scam in Saskatoon
A 28-year-old woman from Alberta is alleged to have defrauded nearly $100,000 from Saskatoon victims.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspected GTA drug dealer, seize cocaine
A suspected drug dealer from the Greater Toronto area has been charged by Sudbury police after searching four local homes and seizing nearly $20,000 in suspected cocaine.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
New exhibit brings Cambodian culture and history to Edmonton
A new exhibit in Edmonton is offering a look back at one of Asia's greatest empires.
-
RCMP officer charged with assault over 2020 arrest
An RCMP officer is facing assault charges relating to a 2020 arrest outside Lacombe, Alta.
Toronto
-
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
-
Ontario repeals bill that capped wages of public sector workers
The Ontario government repealed its wage-cap bill on Friday through an order in council.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Calgary
-
Lynx passengers face travel chaos after airline announces shutdown
Passengers booked with Lynx Air were left scrambling to replace cancelled flights after the ultra-low-cost airline announced Thursday evening that it is ceasing operations after filing for creditor protection.
-
Alberta regulator accepts Rockies coal mine application, will call public hearing
Alberta's energy regulator says it will accept an application and open hearings into a controversial open-pit coal mine on the southern slopes of the province's Rocky Mountains.
-
85K of drugs seized in Calgary bust, 2 charged
Calgary police have charged two people in connection with a trafficking investigation that saw more than $85,000 in illegal drugs seized.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Are you fully immunized against measles? Canada's public health agency says to check
Amid a rise in measles cases in other countries and a handful of confirmed cases in Canada, the national public health agency 'strongly advises' everyone check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
-
Quebec bar condemns premier's comment about independence of judges
The Quebec bar association is denouncing what it calls an 'attack' on the independence of federally appointed judges from Premier Francois Legault.
Ottawa
-
1,500 shoplifting incidents reported at Ottawa LCBO locations over three months
More than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO outlets in Ottawa during the final three months of 2023, as Ottawa police continue to see a rise in shoplifting incidents in the capital.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
Man, 60, found dead after house fire in Quinte West, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died in a house fire in the Quinte West, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
-
Nearly half of Halifax encampment residents have moved to indoor shelters: city
Three days ahead of a deadline to vacate five Halifax encampments, almost half of the people living in those areas have moved to indoor shelters, according to the city.
-
Halifax police on scene after high school fight, multiple youths arrested
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene at a Halifax high school “in relation to a disturbance.”
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired at Langley home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Langley say they're investigating a shooting that happened in the Willoughby area early Friday morning.
-
Metro Vancouver weather: Flurries in forecast, 'significant snowfall' on highways
B.C. drivers taking mountain highway passes this weekend are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions.
-
Here's how high gas prices are predicted to get in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island senior's health suffers after losing life savings in scam
A 76-year-old woman in the Comox Valley is sharing her heartbreaking story after being duped out of more than $100,000 in hopes she can prevent what’s happened to her from happening to anyone else.
-
B.C. government's plan to fund IVF welcomed – even by some who just missed out
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
-
Kraken beat Canucks 5-2, extending Vancouver's skid
Jared McCann had a goal and three assists, Jordan Eberle added two goals and an assist and the Seattle Kraken beat NHL-leading Vancouver 5-2 on Thursday night, handing the Canucks their fourth straight loss.