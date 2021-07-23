WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg man accused of stabbing his three-year-old daughter to death is set to receive an assessment to determine if he is criminally responsible for his actions.

Frank Nausigimana, 28, was charged with first-degree murder on July 7 in connection to his daughter's death. The charge against him has not been tested in court.

Winnipeg police previously said the three-year-old girl, whose family has identified as Jemimah Bundalian, was abducted from her mother at knifepoint by her estranged father.

The child was found in a parked car at King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Police arrested and charged Nausigimana at the scene.

Nausigimana appeared in Manitoba's provincial court on Thursday by video, along with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter who was present in the courtroom.

Lawyer Ethan Pollock, who is representing Nausigimana, told a provincial judge Nausigimana is currently on a waitlist to receive a Not Criminally Responsible (NCR) assessment.

An NCR assessment can be ordered to determine if a person suffering from a mental disorder when they committed an offence is criminally responsible for their actions.

Crown lawyers told the court the assessment was ordered on July 15 to be done at the Health Sciences Centre, with a due date of August 14. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crown told the court safety protocols have made the waitlist quite long.

Nausigimana is set to appear in court via video along with an ASL interpreter in August.