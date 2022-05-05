COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Manitoba, more than a dozen outbreaks reported last week
While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, Manitoba has reported more than a dozen COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to the weekly provincial COVID-19 surveillance, from April 24 to 30, the province recorded 173 COVID-19 hospital admissions – a drop compared to the 188 admissions reported in the previous week. The report also shows 12 people were admitted to ICU with COVID-19, and 14 deaths were reported.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba is now 1,819.
During the week of April 24 to 30, the province said 16 outbreaks were reported, including 11 in long-term care facilities.
READ MORE: Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maples care home in Winnipeg
The province reported 1,042 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases during the week. However, public health officials have previously said the actual number of cases is likely higher than reported as results from rapid tests taken at home are not included.
According to the report, 82.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have been partially vaccinated, while 79.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
