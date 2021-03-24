WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning the public about COVID-19 outbreaks in the province, including at CN Rail.

On Wednesday, officials said an outbreak was declared at CN Rail located at 821 Lagimodiere Blvd. in Winnipeg.

In an email to CTV News, Unifor, the union that represents CN workers, said there are 16 confirmed cases and 60 people are isolating as of Tuesday. CTV Winnipeg has reached out to Unifor for an update on case numbers.

CN said in a statement all employees have been following a COVID-19 pandemic protocol since March 2020, which includes restricting employee travel, increasing physical distancing, and self-isolating if signs or symptoms of COVID-19 are present.

The province said outbreaks have also been declared at Grace Hospital unit 3 South and MD Practice Solutions of Manitoba Inc. located at 100-205 Fort St. Officials say people should monitor for symptoms if they have been at these locations and if symptoms develop, they are told to self-isolate and seek testing.