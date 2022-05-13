COVID-19 vaccine requirements lifted for Winnipeg Folk Festival audience members

Music fans looking to enjoy one of Manitoba’s largest summer music festivals will not need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to Bird’s Hill Park.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival announced Thursday it will not require audience members at the festival to bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“This decision was made after carefully considering feedback from our community, the size of the outdoor space, changes in public health orders and to be consistent with industry standards at live events in the province and across the country,” the organization said in a statement.

While audience members at Bird’s Hill do not need to show proof of vaccination, the vaccine requirements remain in place for people working at the festival. This includes staff, board members, volunteers, media, vendors, backstage guests and artists performing at the festival.

“Performers have a busy summer of touring ahead and we need to give them the best opportunity to be able to perform at our Festival and on the rest of their tours,” the statement reads.

Performers at this year’s festival include Buddy Guy, The Strumbellas, Bahamas, Japanese Breakfast, Kurt Vile and Portugal. The Man.

The festival runs from July 7 to 10.