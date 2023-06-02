Crash and possible assault put school into hold and secure

École Riverview School was placed into a hold and secure Friday after a reported crash and possible assault in the area.

The kindergarten to Grade 6 school went into a hold and secure around noon on Friday, said Radean Carter, the communications team lead for the Winnipeg School Division.

Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer, told CTV News there was a two-vehicle crash and a possible assault right by the school.

He said one of the parties involved went to the school for help, and the school made the decision at that point to go into a hold and secure.

Signs on the door of the school indicated it was in a hold and secure.

Carter said the school remained in hold and secure for the rest of the school day and had a controlled release, requiring parents to pick up their kids.

She said no staff or students were involved or injured.

Chancy said the investigation is ongoing, and at this point, it is too early to say if any arrests or charges are anticipated.