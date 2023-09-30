Winnipeg

    • Crash closes south perimeter

    Police tape Police tape

    Motorists on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway are being advised of a crash west of St. Norbert Saturday afternoon.

    The province posted about the collision at 2 p.m. Saturday, stating "Highway 100 westbound, at Highway 330, is now closed. This closure is due to a motor vehicle collision. There is a detour in effect."

    CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information. This story will be updated as more details emerge.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News