Crash in River East area leaves one man dead

A crash in Winnipeg’s River East area on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.

The single-car collision took place around 2:30 a.m. near Gilmore Avenue and Rothesay Street when the driver crashed into two houses.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a 63-year-old experienced a “medical event” while driving, which resulted in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he has since died.

The car crashed into two houses; however, no additional injuries were reported.

The victim’s family has been notified and there is no further investigation.