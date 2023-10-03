Winnipeg

    • Crash in River East area leaves one man dead

    The crash took place in the River East area on Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) The crash took place in the River East area on Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

    A crash in Winnipeg’s River East area on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.

    The single-car collision took place around 2:30 a.m. near Gilmore Avenue and Rothesay Street when the driver crashed into two houses.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a 63-year-old experienced a “medical event” while driving, which resulted in the crash.

    The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he has since died.

    The car crashed into two houses; however, no additional injuries were reported.

    The victim’s family has been notified and there is no further investigation.

