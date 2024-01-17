Crash involving school bus, semi closes Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
A crash involving a school bus carrying students and a semi has closed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Winnipeg on Wednesday morning.
According to RCMP, the crash took place at Highway 1 and PR 334 in Headingley at approximately 7:45 a.m.
“The preliminary investigation shows the bus was southbound and was attempting to stop at the traffic lights when it slid into the intersection and was struck by a westbound semi-trailer,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.
Six students were on the bus, and RCMP said they were uninjured. The bus driver was shaken up, but uninjured, and the semi driver was not injured.
RCMP said the semi-trailer jackknifed in an attempt to avoid the crash, and is blocking westbound traffic on Highway 1.
Mounties said one lane will be reopened to allow traffic to move.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada watching for UN court decision on Israel and genocide, Trudeau says
Canada supports the International Court of Justice and is 'watching carefully' as it deliberates on an allegation of genocide against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
Kenya doomsday cult leader, 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children; more charges to follow
Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 of his followers were presented in a Kenyan court in the coastal town of Malindi on Wednesday to face charges of murdering 191 children.
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.
Princess of Wales in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted for a hospital stay of up to two weeks following planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Employee at Regina 'children's entertainment business' accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls
A 54-year-old man is facing multiple sexual related charges after allegedly assaulting two minors while working at a children's entertainment business in Regina.
-
Sask. doctors, province announce tentative 4 year agreement
The provincial government says it has agreed to a tentative four-year contract with the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) retroactive to April 1, 2022.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Saskatoon woman loses garage door and sentimental items due to car boosting incident
A Saskatoon woman is sharing her story about an incident in her driveway involving a tow truck that left her without a garage door and a pile of damaged sentimental property.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
-
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
Edmonton
-
Alberta opens new support centre in Edmonton for people living in encampments
The province has opened a new support centre in Edmonton with the goal of helping people living in encampments.
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Neighbours share concerns about emergency shelter space in trailers at public meeting
Residents of the Elmwood Park neighbourhood attended a public meeting on Tuesday evening to voice their concerns about an emergency shelter and housing space in their area.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
-
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
-
Toronto daycare pulls out of $10-a-day program
A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care, absorb an $800 monthly increase to their budgets or leave the workforce.
Calgary
-
Another person charged in violent NE clash as task force wraps up investigation
Calgary police say a special task force created to investigate a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard N.E. has wrapped up with one more person facing charges.
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Winter weather warnings issued for southern B.C. and Alberta; up to 40 centimetres of snow possible
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) extended and expanded snowfall and winter storm warnings Wednesday as persistent precipitation continued to stream along the southern borders.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing board recommends rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, recommending landlords raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.
-
Concordia laments fewer applications amid tuition hikes
Concordia University says applications from out-of-province students wanting to continue their studies in Montreal are down by 30 per cent.
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
OCDSB dismisses Trustee Kaplan-Myrth's appeal of conduct complaint
Ottawa's largest school board has upheld a code of conduct complaint against Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth after she filed an appeal, alleging the basis for the complaint was fraught with errors.
Atlantic
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
-
Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials
Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.
Kitchener
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences is expected to be sentenced today.
-
'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener
Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.
-
Strangers step up to help man living in a truck with his dogs
A man, who has been living in a truck in a Waterloo parking lot, got some unexpected help from a group of strangers.
Vancouver
-
Video shows driver sliding, crashing on notorious Surrey, B.C., hill during snowstorm
A notoriously slippery hill in Surrey, B.C., has been closed to traffic after a series of crashes and near-misses during Wednesday's snowstorm.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Snowmageddon: Series of crashes, spin-outs snarl traffic on B.C.'s South Coast
Many commuters faced long delays as snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast on Wednesday, with accidents reported on several major routes.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands without power amid B.C. snowstorm
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Wednesday morning as a heavy snowstorm downed trees and transmission lines across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands without power amid B.C. snowstorm
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Wednesday morning as a heavy snowstorm downed trees and transmission lines across the province.
-
Snowstorm forces flight cancellations at Vancouver airport
Vancouver International Airport is urging would-be travellers to check their flight status as a snowstorm descends on the region Wednesday.