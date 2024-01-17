Crash involving school bus, semi closes Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba

A crash involving a school bus carrying students and a semi has closed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Winnipeg on Wednesday morning.

According to RCMP, the crash took place at Highway 1 and PR 334 in Headingley at approximately 7:45 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation shows the bus was southbound and was attempting to stop at the traffic lights when it slid into the intersection and was struck by a westbound semi-trailer,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Six students were on the bus, and RCMP said they were uninjured. The bus driver was shaken up, but uninjured, and the semi driver was not injured.

RCMP said the semi-trailer jackknifed in an attempt to avoid the crash, and is blocking westbound traffic on Highway 1.

Mounties said one lane will be reopened to allow traffic to move.