WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the crash, which involved two pedestrians, took place around 6:30 a.m. on Chief Peguis between Henderson Highway and Main Street.

    Police allege a male and female pedestrian, both in their 30s, attempted to cross Chief Peguis where there is no pedestrian crosswalk and were hit by a vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital in unstable condition but late upgraded to stable condition.

    The WPS noted the driver involved stayed at the scene.

    The Traffic Division is now investigating. No charges have been laid.

    Anyone who witnesses this crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police at 204-j986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

      Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.

    • Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames

      Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News