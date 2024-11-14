Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital

A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the crash, which involved two pedestrians, took place around 6:30 a.m. on Chief Peguis between Henderson Highway and Main Street.

Police allege a male and female pedestrian, both in their 30s, attempted to cross Chief Peguis where there is no pedestrian crosswalk and were hit by a vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital in unstable condition but late upgraded to stable condition.

The WPS noted the driver involved stayed at the scene.

The Traffic Division is now investigating. No charges have been laid.

Anyone who witnesses this crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police at 204-j986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.