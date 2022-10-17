Crash on Portage Avenue sends one person to hospital

A single-car crash on Portage Avenue has sent one person to hospital.

Images from the scene on Monday morning show dozens of evidence markers on the road and police tape blocking the area as officers investigate the incident.

Earlier in the morning, the Winnipeg Police Service closed the eastbound lanes of Portage Avenue at Berry Street to traffic, but the intersection was reopened before the start of the morning commute.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or what condition the hospitalized individual is in.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more details.