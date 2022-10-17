Crash on Portage Avenue sends one person to hospital

Police on scene of the crash on Portage Avenue on Monday morning. Police on scene of the crash on Portage Avenue on Monday morning.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022

The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island