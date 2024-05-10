Nearly $50K stolen from Brandon community centre: police

The Brandon Police Service (BPS) has made an arrest after nearly $50,000 was stolen from a local community centre.

Earlier in the year, police received a report of an internal theft at a community centre. Officers note the theft was being conducted by someone who had access to the centre’s funds.

BPS investigated and allege that a suspect had sent herself hundreds of e-transfers, totalling $48,767.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to this incident. She has been released with conditions to appear in court later this month for the charge of theft over $5,000.