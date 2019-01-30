The Crown has presented its closing arguments in the trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg Transit operator nearly two years ago.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the stabbing death of bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58, in the early morning hours of Feb. 14, 2017.

Crown attorney Keith Eyrikson told jurors self -defence isn’t a reasonable explanation for what happened to Fraser.

“Does the conduct of Mr. Fraser really demonstrate that the accused was justified in stabbing him six times?” Eyrikson asked the jury. “The accused’s actions are not reasonable.

“There is no way stabbing Mr. Fraser six times is a reasonable, proportionate response considering the circumstances.”

The jury has heard Fraser died after being stabbed six times outside his bus which had just made its final stop on the University of Manitoba campus.

The only two people on board were Fraser and Thomas.

Security footage from inside the bus shows Thomas repeatedly asking Fraser to drop him off elsewhere at around 1:45 a.m. Fraser told Thomas to get off the bus several times because it was his last stop.

“He asked him over 25 times to leave the bus,” Eyrikson said to the jury. “He asks him to leave over and over and the accused, frankly, does not listen to him.

“What happens then, happens quickly.”

The driver eventually forcibly removed Thomas from the bus leading to an altercation in the entrance of the bus with Thomas outside the bus and Fraser still on board. Eyrikson told jurors the evidence shows Thomas was looking for a fight.

“He says ‘(expletive) you, man. Come outside and fight.’ He taunted Mr. Fraser throughout, calling him a (expletive),” Eyrikson told the jury. “What does Mr. Fraser do? Nothing. He just tries to avoid being struck. Dodging blows.

“At that point he suffers the indignity of the accused spitting right in his face.”

The altercation spills out on to the sidewalk.

Jurors were shown security footage from a bus parked behind Fraser’s. Eyrikson played portions of the video multiple times for the jury which he argued shows Thomas making a swinging motion.

“He wanted payback for being kicked off the bus,” Eyrikson argued. “He wasn’t afraid of the bigger bus driver because he had a knife and he was going to exact his revenge.”

Eyrikson argued the six stab wounds suffered by Fraser all happened within 15 seconds of Fraser and Thomas getting off Fraser’s bus and disappearing from camera view — timing he argued is critical to the case.

“We know the individual planned to use the knife when he got off the bus,” Eyrikson told jurors. “This is not a situation where the stabbing occurred at the very end of this altercation. It happened at the beginning.

“This is a far cry from what the accused wants you to believe in that this was a life and death struggle and that he had to stab Mr. Fraser six times to defend himself.”

He told jurors a knife found on the south bank of the Red River near where Fraser’s blood was found following the stabbing is most likely the weapon used in the killing.

Eyrikson argued evidence demonstrates Thomas crossed the frozen Red River to get rid of the knife after stabbing Fraser.

“If you defended yourself lawfully don’t you explain to the police what you did,” Eyrikson asked jurors.

He told jurors Fraser’s actions don’t justify in any way, shape or form what happened to him.

Court heard Thomas had $25 on him when he was arrested, money the Crown told jurors he could’ve used to take a cab or hop on a different bus. Eyrikson told the jury Fraser was at the end of his shift and just wanted to go home.

“The accused does not have a right to stay on the bus,” Eyrikson told jurors. “I’m not justifying Mr. Fraser’s actions but I just want you to put yourself in his shoes for a moment. He’s not a diplomat or a crisis worker he’s a bus driver working a night shift.”

Court has heard Thomas was intoxicated but Eyrikson argued he was sober enough to plunge a knife into Fraser six times and should’ve known bad things would happen.

“He had the dexterity and coordination to stab Mr. Fraser multiple times.”

Eyrikson asked jurors to use the security video and eyewitness testimony to help with their decision.

“The criminal actions of the accused caused the death of Mr. Fraser,” Eyrikson told court. “This amounts to second degree murder.”

The defence is presenting its closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.

More to come...