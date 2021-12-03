Curlers wanted as extras in Woody Harrelson movie filming in Winnipeg

A feature film starring Woody Harrelson is being shot in Winnipeg, and is looking for some local curlers to act as extras in the movie.

Lori Stefaniuk, a casting director for NEXT! Casting, said in a Facebook post on Friday, the film is looking for 32 curlers who are 16 years old or older to be extras during the filming of a scene in Winnipeg on Dec. 9.

The movie – titled Champions – is starring Woody Harrelson who plays the coach of a basketball team training and competing in the Special Olympics.

The movie has been filming in Winnipeg since early November and is set to wrap up on Dec. 12.

Stefaniuk said curlers with experience and who have their own broom are ideal.

More information on how to apply can be found online.