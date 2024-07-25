Cycling community placing 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding his bike

Winnipeg's cycling community is coming together Thursday night to remember the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Rob Jenner was riding his bike to work on June 6, when he was hit and killed by a speeding car at Wellington Crescent and Cockburn Street.

The 19-year-old driver has since been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Now, to honour Jenner, the cycling community will install a memorial "Ghost Bike" at the scene of the incident.

A Ghost Bike is a bicycle painted completely white and left to honour those killed while riding their bikes.

People will be gathering at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights (CMHR) at 6 p.m. and then riding to the crash site to place the bike.

Jenner was a shipper/receiver at the CMHR and had been working there since 2014.

In a previously released statement by the CMHR on behalf of Jenner's family, they said he was a family man and had a soft spot for people.

"He was a person who treated everyone he knew with respect and dignity. Rob didn't treat people differently based on their job or the colour of their skin or who they loved. He was just Rob, a wonderful man who loved to travel and who was looking forward to retirement," the statement said.

Those attending Thursday are asked to wear red as it was Jenner's favourite colour and he would always wear the colour on Fridays to "finish the week strong."