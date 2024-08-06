WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Cyclist killed after colliding with semi Friday

    Winnipeg police respond to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard on Aug. 2, 2024. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police respond to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard on Aug. 2, 2024. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Winnipeg police continue to investigate after a crash involving a semi-truck and cyclist on Friday.

    Police said officers were called on Aug. 2 to Kenaston Boulevard south of Waverley Street just before 2:30 p.m.

    A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

    Investigators learned the man on the bike collided with the back end of the semi, which was parked on the shoulder and had its hazard lights on.

    Police said the cyclist was travelling fast on the road.

    As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers.

