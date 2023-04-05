Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba

Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.

According to Manitoba 511, the following highways are closed amid Manitoba’s spring storm:

Highway 3 from Carman to Highway 23;

Highway 3 from Highway 23 to the Junction of Highway 14;

Highway 3 from Highway 31 to Manitou;

Highway 3 from Morden to Highway 31;

Highway 3 from the Junction of Highway 14 to Morden;

Highway 3 from the north junction of Highway 34 to the south junction of Highway 34;

Highway 3 from Manitou to the north junction of Highway 34;

Highway 13 from Highway 305 to Elm Creek;

Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 305;

Highway 14 from Highway 75 to Rosenfeld;

Highway 14 from Rosenfeld to Plum Coulee;

Highway 14 from Plum Coulee to Highway 32;

Highway 16 to Highway 50 to Highway 352;

Highway 16 from Highway 352 to Neepawa;

Highway 16 from Neepawa to Minnedosa;

Highway 23 from Highway 244 to Highway 34;

Highway 23 from Miami to Highway 244;

Highway 23 from Highway 336 to Highway 3;

Highway 23 from Highway 3 to Miami;

Highway 34 from the north junction of Highway 3 to Highway 23;

Highway 34 from Highway 23 to Holland;

Highway 34 from the U.S. border to the south junction of Highway 3;

Highway 432 from Highway 201 to Highway 23.

CAA trucks cannot rescue people who are stranded on closed roads.

If anyone is concerned they are in immediate danger, they should call the local police or RCMP