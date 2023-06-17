Dauphin arena turned into support centre following tragic crash

An arena in Dauphin has been turned into a support centre following a tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.

According to a Shared Health spokesperson, Prairie Mountain Health is working with the city and RM of Dauphin to provide support at Credit Union Place.

This support centre, which is now the place for overall community support, began its operations on Friday. More information about the centre and its hours of operation are expected in the days ahead.

The Shared Health spokesperson added Prairie Mountain Health has mental health teams offering support to the communities of Dauphin, Carberry, Brandon, and Neepawa. Those who are impacted or affected by the tragic crash are encouraged to call the mental health crisis support line at 1-888-379-7699.

Thursday’s deadly crash between a semi-truck and a bus has left 15 people dead. As of Saturday morning, 10 people remain in hospital, including six in critical care.