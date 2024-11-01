Death of Manitoba infant being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.

Back in June, human remains were found on a property just off Highway 6 in the RM of Grahamdale.

RCMP believed the remains belonged to an infant.

Investigators have now identified the remains as Xavia Skye Lynn Butler, who police believe was between one and two years old when she died.

RCMP said her remains were found in a barn on the property.

Human remains were found on a property just off Highway 6 in the RM of Grahamdale in June. (CTV News Winnipeg)

RCMP are investigating her death as a homicide. In a news release Friday, RCMP said investigators were last able to physically place her about a year before her death.

Police said there were no missing person reports.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help as they are trying to find photos of Xavia after March 2022.

Xavia Skye Lynn Butler is seen in an undated photo (Natalie Anderson)

"We are hoping those photos will have date and time stamps on them to help us build a better timeline of her life. We also ask anyone who physically saw Xavia after March 2022 to reach out to us as well to provide that information," said Cpl. Jill Slobodzian in a news release.

Speaking to CTV News Friday, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Xavia's family lived at the property and she was originally from Pinaymootang First Nation.

"The family was living off Highway 6. The remains were located in a barn on that property," said Manaigre.

He noted this investigation involves going back in time and determining Xavia's timeline before her death.

"We are trying to retrace her steps, her last moments of life, trying to narrow down the time frame. We know she was with family at the time and with multiple people helping out with that care."

Manaigre noted she was not involved in CFS care at the time and said RCMP has been in contact with her family.

If anyone has information or pictures, they are asked to contact the RCMP major crime services.

'My little angel'

Natalie Anderson, a relative of Xavia who raised her since birth, said it was the worst news she had ever received when she found out Xavia had died.

"It was the hardest I've cried in my life," she said while fighting back tears, saying even though she wasn’t her biological mom, she considered herself her parent.

"She was beautiful, innocent, amazing child. She was very smart. She was my little angel; she saved me."

Anderson said she helped raise her until she was nine months old. Afterward, she would do video chats with Xavia and then one day those stopped.

"I did video chats, it was daily, then it went once a week, every two weeks, once a month, not hearing from her, not seeing her."

Natalie Anderson with Xavia in an undated photo. Uploaded Nov. 1, 2024. (Natalie Anderson/Facebook)

She said the last time she saw her was when she was 11 months old.

Anderson stressed that Xavia’s time with her was filled with joy and love.

"Her eyes used to smile when she was with me. She knew what love was. She was very loved, she was very taken care of. “

Anderson said people deserve to know Xavia's name and story.

'The community is hurt'

Pinaymootang First Nation Chief Kurvis Anderson said the confirmation of Xavia’s death has triggered a second wave of grief in the community.

“The community is hurt,” he said.

Anderson said the community is looking to find the same answers RCMP are looking for.

“Nobody here knows what happened during that time when she was last seen and the time she was found,” he said. “So, we need these answers for the family. We need closure for the family and the community.

In a statement, Sherry Gott, the Manitoba Advocate for Youth, said the organization is aware of the case and is “deeply saddened” by the discovery.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, however, our office is unable to provide further comment at this time. We encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist the RCMP in bringing clarity and justice to this situation,” she wrote.

Barn where Xavia found now a memorial

The barn where Xavia was found was painted orange, with the phrase “Every Child Matters” on the roof, back in the summer.

Owner Natascha Kitchur said while the barn is not just a tribute to Xavia, but also raise awareness of a systemic crisis that impacts many families.

“This is about Xavia, about all of them, and about our commitment to ensure they are never forgotten," owner Natascha Kitchur said in a statement. “The “Orange Barn” serves as a memorial for Xavia, a toddler who was tragically found deceased in the barn, and as a symbolic beacon in remembrance of all those who have been lost.”

The barn where Xavia Butler's remains were found has been painted orange as a tribute. (Natascha Kitchur)